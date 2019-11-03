Horoya AC Dim Bandari’s Confederation Cup Dream At Kasarani

Horoya AC of Guinea has qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup locking out Bandari FC.

Horoya sailed through on 5-2 aggregate after edging out the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side 1-0 at the Kasarani Stadium.

Burkina Faso forward Ocansey Mandela scored the lone goal in the second half, punishing the wasteful Dockers with a clinical finish in the 66th minute.

Kenya’s only hope of sending a team to the monied stage of the second rate continental championship now rests with Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia are in Kinshasa where they will play DCMP later today. The team has made the group stage twice in a row but is finding itself in a difficult situation this time having settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

