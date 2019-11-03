Hope Kid Shows Off New Bae Months After Three Some Scandal [Photos]

Gospel singer Simon Peter Wambua popularly known as Hope Kid has introduced the beautiful woman in his life to the world.

The lad took to Instagram to share photos of the woman identified as Njambi Giitwa.

Fans thronged the comment section to congratulate him for his newly found love.

“Now it’s official… CONGRATULATIONS MY PEOPLE .. God bless your union, ” Mr Seed Wrote.

His friend DK Kwenye Beat was also not left behind only saying, “MR & MRS WAMBUA.”

This comes months after Hope Kid and DK were involved in a threesome scandal that broke the internet.

The two were accused of infecting a 20-year-old Nakuru woman with herpes.

The reports caused a stir online, with a section of netizens calling for the arrest and prosecution of the two.

Some netizens were quick to revisit the scandal after DK’s comment.

“She looks herpy,, I Hope they live herpilly ever after,, Their hearts should beat together forever,,, When is the new wedding?” said Phyllis Karonji.

Ndungu Joseph said, “Such a Herpy couple. May they be herpy forever. Congratulations!

“Decay Kwenye Beat introducing Herpy people I am very Happy (Herpy) for them in the Herpeness Venture in marriage, ” said O’neal Collins Sande.

Recently, Hopekid denied ever being part of a sex group and infecting the woman with any sort of sexually transmitted infection.

In an interview with Heads Up, the artiste admitted to having being tested for herpes after the story came out and the results were negative.

“After the story came out, we were subjected to a herpes test both me and DK Kwenye Beat and the results were negative and the case was dismissed (sic),” he said.

Asked if he is seeing someone at the moment, Hope Kid noted that he is single but admitted to having had sex in the past despite being a born again Christian.

“I am not dating, I believe in abstaining but at the end of the day, I am not going to sit here and lie to you that I have not done such thing, ” he added.

