Governors Anne Waiguru, Kivuta Kibwana Join Raila In Kibra To Drum Up Support For Imran Okoth

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her Makueni counterpart Kivuta Kibwana have declared their support for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate in Kibra by-election Imran Okoth.

The two joined a host of other leaders including Kamba Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) who pledged their support for Imran on Saturday ahead of the by-election slated for November 7.

The four Governors were present in the ODM rallies in Kibra on Sunday afternoon.

Waiguru, who a few years ago couldn’t see eye to eye with Odinga over his stance on her alleged involvement in the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal, joins other leaders allied to Jubilee party who have declared their support for Imran including nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda.

Raila’s move to woo leaders from other tribes has been termed by many as one aimed at putting together another political alliance ahead of 2022 succession politics following the death of National Super Alliance (NASA).

DP Ruto’s Jibe

Following the Saturday declaration by the governors, Deputy President William Ruto slammed ODM saying Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga candidature had sent shivers among the leaders prompting Odinga to seek support from other tribes in order to defend the seat.

DP Ruto, who was speaking in Marigat Baringo County, said ODM had sensed defeat in Kibra.

“If you see someone asking for help in the bedroom, you should know that things are thick. Isn’t it?” said Ruto.

“It should be every man for himself in the bedroom. If you see a man asking for reinforcement, things are not going well.”

Kibra has been Raila’s political bedrock for decades now and pundits believe a loss would be a blow to his 2022 Presidential bid and political image.

Other candidates in the race are Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, Ford Kenya’s Eng. Khamisi Butichi and several independent candidates eyeing the seat.

The seat fell vacant following the demise Imran’s brother, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer in July.

