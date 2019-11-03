Gor Mahia Follow Bandari Out Of Confederation Cup

Gor Mahia have been bundled out of the CAF Confederation Cup by DCMP of Congo.

Earlier today, another representative in the championship, Bandari FC, were eliminated by Horoya AC of Guinea.

Gor Mahia went to Kinshasa disadvantaged after settling for a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Nairobi.

But Wellington gave some hope when he put the KPL champions in the lead in the 10th minute with a superb header.

However, Vinny Bongonga levelled for the hosts just before half time with Junior Koné doubling the score in the 64th minute.

Gor Mahia had in the past two seasons made to the group stage of the second rate club championship.

