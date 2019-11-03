Ethic Entertainment Accused of Conning Socialite Huddah After Striking Music Deal

Kenyan socialite-turned-entrepreneur Huddah Monroe has accused music group, Ethic Entertainment, of vanishing into thin air with her deposit after striking a business deal.

Taking to her Insta Story on Saturday, the class claimed she asked the controversial singers to record a song appreciating women and their beauty.

The Huddah Cosmetics propretor went ahead to point out that she also wanted her business featured in the song.

However, the project didn’t materialize as the group, she claimed, disappeared with her deposit never to update her on the progress.

Huddah, born Alhuda Njoroge, was reacting to a recent post by the Kenya Films and Classification Board (KFCB) boss Ezekiel Mutua disapproving Ethic’s new song titled “Tarimbo”.

According to Mutua, better known as the moral cop, the song advocates for violence against women.

“I told these kids to sing a song appreciating women. Their beauty and show how Huddah Cosmetics transforms a 1 to 10. The goons ran away with my deposit”, she wrote.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday, Mutua called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest the singers.

“My interpretation of Wamlambez and Tarimbo is that these are not artists. They are demented circus thugs hiding behind the art to promote indecency. Any self-respecting DJ should not play these songs. No club should allow music that advocates for violence against women,” he lamented.

Mutua, who recently announced the ban of the group’s hit song “Wamlambes” also mentioned that he had called tech giant Google, that owns Video platform Youtube, to take down the song.

“The DCI should arrest the entire bunch of musicians called Ethic, under Article 33, for going beyond the prescribed delimitations on freedom of expression by advocating for violence against women. When we banned Wamlambez people said we were killing creativity. I asked these nincompoops if they could shout Wamlambez before their mothers and they said they could. I was baffled,” said Mutua.

The group comprising of four males, Zilla, Seska, Swat and Rekless came to the limelight after releasing a controversial hit song ‘Lamba Lolo”.

