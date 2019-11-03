DJ Soxxy, Wife Anne Recount How Childlessness Nearly Broke Marriage [Video]

Kenyan gospel Disc Jockey Jackson Kamau alias DJ Soxxy and his wife Anne will forever remain grateful to God for the gift of their two children.

The couple recently opened up on their journey to parenthood saying it was never a walk in the park.

In 2009, Anne says, she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), one of the leading causes of infertility among women.

“My periods were regular until one month when they just disappeared, ” Anne said adding that she sought the services of a medical doctor thereafter.

This was long before the couple got married. At the time they were still dating.

Anne’s doctor advised her to conceive immediately without wasting time for she would not bear children later. She was 27 years old then.

“The doctor told me if I don’t have children then, I will not be able to carry a pregnancy in the future, ” she said.

However, things took a new twist after DJ Soxxy felt the pressure to have a baby was becoming too much, they broke up.

“I went and told DJ Soxxy that the doctor has said we need to have a child now and he was like this is too much pressure on me I am not even ready to marry you yet. The pressure I was putting on him made us break up, ” said Anne.

After two months they got back to each other. DJ Soxxy decided to help her through her journey.

They married in 2011 in a colourful ceremony but the pressure to have a baby nearly broke their marriage.

“I noticed the emotional struggle when we got married. I was thinking about everyone’s expectation after a wedding (having children) so I kept putting pressure on Soxxy to have children, she added.

“The first three years of our marriage were the worst. Soxxy kept telling me that he felt like a sperm donor because I was only waiting to be with him on my fertile days.”

To DJ Soxxy childlessness was not a big issue as he told Anne that they could go ahead and adopt a baby if they were not successful to have one of their own.

“I loved her beyond the children she could give me, ” said DJ Soxxy.

But Anne was determined to conceive that sometimes she doubted pregnancy test kits sold locally.

“I even used to buy pregnancy test kits from UK and Australia because I thought the ones I was buying from Kenya were fake,” she revealed.

She kept taking fertility therapy for months, as advised by her doctors, and late 2013 God remembered her.

DJ Soxxy couldn’t believe it.

“There’s one time I took a test, showed it to Soxxy and he asked me, “From whom have you borrowed this test?

“We went to the doctor, I did a scan and the doctor confirmed that I was five weeks pregnant. I carried the pregnancy with a lot of joy. Every pain that comes with pregnancy, from throwing up to back pains just brought joy to my life” Anne stated.

Today, the couple has two kids Eliana Wairimu and Ethan.

