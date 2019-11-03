TV Host Beatrice Marshall in Trouble with #KOT after Saying that Drying Clothes in Balconies is a Sign of Poverty

China Global Television Network (CGTN) anchor Beatrice Marshall has been criticized over a post on Twitter alluding that drying clothes in balconies is a sign of poverty.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Talk Africa host stated that she was recently shocked to see laundry hanging on balconies in Kilimani, Lavington and Kileleshwa posh estates.

The former KTN news presenter claimed that the estates were being turned into “informal settlements.”

“Kilimani, Lavington, Kileleshwa fast becoming overpriced informal settlements. Driving along, one is shocked by all the laundry hanging from balconies in those ‘leafy suburbs’, ” Ms Marshall wrote.

The comment didn’t augur well with a section of Kenyans on Twitter better known as KOT, who found the tweet distasteful.

Many argued that hanging clothes on balconies is not a sign of poverty but poor planning.

“A drier is not a sign of wealth in a country with free solar energy. Laundry on balcony shows poor planning. There are no laundry lines on those compounds, ” said Irene.

Read: Imran Okoth Disassociates From Twitter Account Tarnishing Rival Mariga Name

Benjamin said, “Yaani hanging of clothes on a balcony is now slum behaviour…eh, in this Kenya, there is no winning.”

Others accused her of being too proud and petty.

“You are too proud and petty. So because you live or pass by Lavington they are supposed to use Uber Laundry?” said Morgan.

“I wonder .. iyo jua yote. Then you go buy a 60k dryer like … w***! Haha dryer ni za people who experience heavy winter seasons si kenya, ” said Sonnie.

Read Also: Mariga, Imran Okoth Supporters Face Off On Twitter Over Kibra Poll Rigging Claims

Another tweep opined, “Wacheni utani. With all these climate change and @KenyaPower_Care

drama,mnataka watu watumie laundry dryers just because they live in green leafy suburbs. It was all systems go when apartments went up in such areas. Mnataka wafanyeje sasa?”

A drier is not a sign of wealth in a country with free solar energy. Laundry on balcony shows poor planning. There are no laundry lines on those compounds. — IreneNM #TuJadili (@TuJadili) November 3, 2019

Kenyans are taking these class ethics too far! Top class in Japan dry clothes naturally in the sun 🌞, ride public buses and eat/drink in vibandas!! Driers are mostly for cloudy, winter and rainy days. With blessed Kenyan weather, who needs a drier?? Kuweni serious!! — Kiplangat Kerich (@chepteg) November 3, 2019

'laundry hanging from balconies' is now a measure of formal/informal settlements' / leafy suburbs. Y'all hurting, & ya chest pains are noted. Poleni!. "Naaaarobi, Naaarobi' 🤣 — Frantz Fanon (@OnyangoRachael) November 3, 2019

If I pay rent with my own hard earned money in my own house I can even wash the dishes in my parking spot. People jus can’t live their lives yani. Ata nguo zako hawataki uanike😂😂😂😂 — sidemirror ya ndege (@Livasiadenis) November 2, 2019

Handsome my slum conditions has nothing to do with them characters 😂😂🤣🤣yawa most of this flats are built without laundry Air rooms & those that have them middle crass turn them to maids rooms or storage areas — Ghettoqueen (@Ghettoq53463759) November 3, 2019

When folks hang out their clothes to dry in the street in Italy we cannot traditional and it's a tourist attraction…yet in Kenya we say the place is a slum. pic.twitter.com/7sudMP06TT — Eric Kigada (@EricKigada) November 3, 2019

Some wondered why she was meddling into other people’s businesses.

It's cheaper employing a househelp than buying a washing machine/dryer. It also explains why someone renting a $1,000 apartment is using charcoal jiko: the househelp provides cheap labour for those menial tasks. — Godfrey Kimega (@gkimega) November 3, 2019

So, how is laundry supposed to dry in the real leafy suburbs? Kilimani, Lavington and Kileleshwa are prime areas; they have only adjusted to accommodate more people as should be. — Ndīritū (@NdirituJNN) November 3, 2019

A section felt her argument was on point.

Hanging clothes on balcony indicate poor planning, something that shouldn’t be associated with ‘leafy suburbs’ since they should have a designated well aerated laundry zone. Wale mnacompare na majuu, compare our lavi to their lavi in their country, not pipeline — Black Zuberi (@njeru_ngari_) November 3, 2019

They are not leafy surburbs… Just the ordinary land living corrupt/connection/doctors/lawyers/engineer/architects etc… I mean swindlers… Who wish to be close to the honey pot… Leafy surburbs are Karen kikuyu ngong rongai etc — Ernest_Njoroge (@ErnestNjoroge14) November 2, 2019

The aura of "high class" in these areas is gone. Even peponi road area in westlands is being cleared for apartments and settlement. Issue is, are water n sewerage systens enough? — Mangala Kalioni (@bngesu) November 3, 2019

With the economy on a freefall i expect nothing less — CoLoNeL LoToDo KoKoTo (@Kathansojah) November 3, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu