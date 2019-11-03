in NEWS

TV Host Beatrice Marshall in Trouble with #KOT after Saying that Drying Clothes in Balconies is a Sign of Poverty

China Global Television Network (CGTN) anchor Beatrice Marshall [Photo/Courtesy]

China Global Television Network (CGTN) anchor Beatrice Marshall has been criticized over a post on Twitter alluding that drying clothes in balconies is a sign of poverty.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Talk Africa host stated that she was recently shocked to see laundry hanging on balconies in Kilimani, Lavington and Kileleshwa posh estates.

The former KTN news presenter claimed that the estates were being turned into “informal settlements.”

“Kilimani, Lavington, Kileleshwa fast becoming overpriced informal settlements. Driving along, one is shocked by all the laundry hanging from balconies in those ‘leafy suburbs’, ” Ms Marshall wrote.

The comment didn’t augur well with a section of Kenyans on Twitter better known as KOT, who found the tweet distasteful.

Many argued that hanging clothes on balconies is not a sign of poverty but poor planning.

“A drier is not a sign of wealth in a country with free solar energy. Laundry on balcony shows poor planning. There are no laundry lines on those compounds, ” said Irene.

Benjamin said, “Yaani hanging of clothes on a balcony is now slum behaviour…eh, in this Kenya, there is no winning.”

Others accused her of being too proud and petty.

“You are too proud and petty. So because you live or pass by Lavington they are supposed to use Uber Laundry?” said Morgan.

“I wonder .. iyo jua yote. Then you go buy a 60k dryer like … w***! Haha dryer ni za people who experience heavy winter seasons si kenya, ” said Sonnie.

Another tweep opined, “Wacheni utani. With all these climate change and @KenyaPower_Care
drama,mnataka watu watumie laundry dryers just because they live in green leafy suburbs. It was all systems go when apartments went up in such areas. Mnataka wafanyeje sasa?”

Some wondered why she was meddling into other people’s businesses.

A section felt her argument was on point.

