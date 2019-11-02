Lilian Muli Taking Over The Airwaves, Replaces Jeff Koinange On Hot 96 Morning Show

TV girl Lilian Muli is taking over the airwaves on Hot 96.

The Citizen TV news anchor took a breather from social media for a week, at least. She is now back and will be entertaining Hot 96 FM listeners from 6 am to 10 am starting Monday through to Friday.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Muli said, “After a well-Deserved Break I feel great! Nzisa is back this time on your airwaves…@hot96fmkenya @hamoprof.”

The morning show is dubbed “Hot 3 Some” and will be hosted by Muli, comedian Profesa Hamo and a third individual whose identity is yet to be revealed.

The show, known as “Jeff and Hamo in the Morning” was hosted by the comedian and JKL host Jeff Koinange.

After announcing her taking a break from the social media life, others thought the TV siren was heavy with third child.

Others thought she was unwell. Well, it seems like she was getting ready for the new phase in her life.

