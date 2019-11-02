Imran Okoth Disassociates From Twitter Account Tarnishing Rival Mariga Name

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) flag-bearer in Kibra by-elections Imran Okoth has disassociated himself from an a purported tweet accusing Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga of stealing his manifesto.

In a tweet published on Friday night, Imran stated that the peddled tweets linking theft of manifesto were from a fake Twitter account, adding that he was working to get his account verified to avoid a repeat of the same.

“Attention has been drawn to a twitter handle, purporting to be me, that is tweeting falsehoods in my name. I strongly condemn the tweets from that account. I would like to reaffirm my commitment to ODM and to our Party Leader,” read the tweet.

My attention has been drawn to a twitter handle, @imran_okoth purporting to be me, that is tweeting falsehoods in my name. I strongly condemn the tweets from that account. I would like to reaffirm my commitment to ODM and to our Party Leader @RailaOdinga. — Benard Okoth Imran (@ImranOkoth) November 1, 2019

The official account for the could be legislator details his three names, Bernard Okoth Imran.

However, the purported fake account only has Imran Okoth with a hyphen between the names.

He however pledged his commitment to his party and leader Raila Odinga calling upon voters to turn out in large numbers and exercise their voting rights come November,7.

The Kibra by-election has a line up of up to 24 candidates, with Imran Okoth and McDonald Mariga going head on in the succession of the Late Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.

The intended election has been faulted by the ODM party, accusing the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of producing an incomplete register of Kibra voters, stating that the ID numbers were not availed.

However, the IEBC under Wafula Chebukati has refuted the claims and assured Kibra residents of a peaceful election stating that the trimmed ID numbers were for privacy reasons.

