Ezekiel Mutua Wants Ethic’s Tarimbo Hit Taken Down By Google For Advocating For Violence Against Women

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua wants Ethic Entertainment’s new song, Tarimbo taken down by Google.

In a lengthy Facebook rant, the moral policeman said the song advocates for violence against women.

He further called for the arrest of the group “for going beyond the prescribed delimitations on freedom of expression by advocating for violence against women.”

Mutua who earlier in the year banned the group’s Wamlambez hit from being played anywhere apart from clubs, dismissed them as an excuse for artistes.

“These so-called musicians and performers have defied everything decent societies holds dear. They have thrown morality to the four winds in the name of money and popularity,” he continued.

“My interpretation of Wamlambez and Tarimbo is that these are not artists. They are demented circus thugs hiding behind the art to promote indecency. Any self-respecting DJ should not play these songs. No club should allow music that advocates for violence against women,” he lamented.

This time around, the KFCB boss said, a line has to be drawn clearly indicating what is decent and what’s not.

“Unless decent people rise against the wave of immorality in Kenya, we are going to lose a generation in the name of creative freedom. No freedom is absolute. This time round we must draw the line!”

On Twitter however, Kenyans criticized Mutua for asking Google to take down the youngsters’ song.

Some wondered why Mutua, an elderly man could not have a sit down meeting with Ethic instead of taking matters into his own hands.

We are pretenders, Aundiences are moving, Trends are moving. Let the young generation prosper. Tuwache upuzi please. #Ethic #Tarimbo — Ann Q-tee (@AQtee) November 1, 2019

#ethic I have a quiz,Before an artist releases a song, do @InfoKfcb go thro' content first or they view content after the songs are released? I am just wondering if KFCB controls content why is it that songs are released first be4 Ezekiel Mutua identifies they are morally wrong? pic.twitter.com/R4HFbuAdSr — MARIGIRI🇰🇪 (@Dmarigiri_) November 2, 2019

Others were of the same opinion as Mutua. They said:

I support Dr. Mutua on the ban of Tarimbo by #Ethic They cannot fill our air waves with this violent crap they call a song Women are not objects

Women have a voice The song promotes rape of women: their sisters, daughters even mothers This crap is VILE & EVIL#ethic — 𝐃𝐅𝐊 𝐎'𝐍𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐤𝐚𝐦𝐢 🇰🇪 (@DFK_ONyamokami) November 2, 2019

Fully in agreement. And I must say that most of Kenyan music is very suggestive. Maybe if these boys changed their name to “Unethical” their content would speak more of their character #Ethic #Tarimbo pic.twitter.com/yZ4Jvd4S9a — I may have just (@QuincyWandera) November 1, 2019

I might disagree with @EzekielMutua on issues related to the queer identity in entertainment but on this, I concur with him. #Ethic and other artists out there have to respect our women. pic.twitter.com/vDbv8QyM6Y — cussings of a cancer (@Jackson_Kimeu) November 1, 2019

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu