Ezekiel Mutua Wants Ethic’s Tarimbo Hit Taken Down By Google For Advocating For Violence Against Women

Tarimbo Hit Should be taken down – KFCB CEO says

Boy Group Ethic Entertainment [Courtesy]

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua wants Ethic Entertainment’s new song, Tarimbo taken down by Google.

In a lengthy Facebook rant, the moral policeman said the song advocates for violence against women.

He further called for the arrest of the group “for going beyond the prescribed delimitations on freedom of expression by advocating for violence against women.”

Mutua who earlier in the year banned the group’s Wamlambez hit from being played anywhere apart from clubs, dismissed them as an excuse for artistes.

“These so-called musicians and performers have defied everything decent societies holds dear. They have thrown morality to the four winds in the name of money and popularity,” he continued.

“My interpretation of Wamlambez and Tarimbo is that these are not artists. They are demented circus thugs hiding behind the art to promote indecency. Any self-respecting DJ should not play these songs. No club should allow music that advocates for violence against women,” he lamented.

This time around, the KFCB boss said, a line has to be drawn clearly indicating what is decent and what’s not.

“Unless decent people rise against the wave of immorality in Kenya, we are going to lose a generation in the name of creative freedom. No freedom is absolute. This time round we must draw the line!”

On Twitter however, Kenyans criticized Mutua for asking Google to take down the youngsters’ song.

Some wondered why Mutua, an elderly man could not have a sit down meeting with Ethic instead of taking matters into his own hands.

Others were of the same opinion as Mutua. They said:

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

