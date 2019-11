Diamond Platnumz Denies Feuding With Ali Kiba After Online Spat

Bongo Star Diamond Platnumz has nothing but love and respect for fellow singer Ali Kiba.

Earlier on in the week, Kiba threatened to expose the Wasafi CEO after he was invited to perform during the Wasafi Festival, Dar es Salaam edition.

In a cryptic post on Instagram, the Seduce me crooner said he would let the world in on the things Diamond had done to him.

“Usiniletee mambo ya darasa la Pili unaniiibia penseli alafu unanisaidia kutafuta .(UNIKOME) Mwanaume huwa anaongeaga mara moja tu sasa ukitaka nikuweke uchi watu wajue unayonifanyia hata kwenye hilo tamasha hatokuja mtu sasa tuishie hapo nakutakia tamasha njema,” Kiba wrote.

Speaking to Wasafi FM, the Kanyaga hitmaker denied being familiar with the allegations levelled against him.

In fact he said, he respected the singer who shot to the limelight way before his singing career took off.

“Pia mi nilibahatika kuiona hiyo posti kama watu wengine walivyotazama, na Sikujua alikua analenga kuzungumzia kitu gani but all in all ni kakangu.

Amenizidi umri na alianza muziki kabla yangu, na mimi nikaja badaaye na kwa mambo ya muziki ukitoa nyimbo inakua kama mambo inakua simbanayanga but haiwezi katia chuki mi katika moyo wangu kwake na mi kwake haezi kua na chuki kwangu mimi japo sijui mbona aliandika vile kwa sabau gani but namuheshimu na namiini ni miongoni mwa mwatu ambao kwa pamoja tunachangia kuleta sifa na heshima katika nchi yetu kupitiua muziki,” he said.

The two have apparently been beefing for years, but their feud remains unspoken.

