Deputy Inspector General Of Police Mbugua’s Fate Sparks Succession Battles

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua’s fate has ignited succession battles in the National Police Service (NPS).

Mbugua attained his retirement age of 60 years in July, and the President together with the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) have remained quiet for close to three months since, on the matter, raising concerns on the next plans.

According to a report by a local daily, a failed meeting expected to have taken place yesterday has saved five senior police officers from being ousted from the National Police Service (NPS).

For instance, it has been established that the five senior officers who were to be ousted included a former police provincial chief, an officer in the police legal department, a senior officer in the Human Resource department, a former police college commandant and a former head at the vigilance house.

Read: IG Mutyambai To Probe Choreographed Deportation Of Asian Siblings After TV Expose

According to the amendment laws passed in 2016 by Members of Parliament (MPs), the President was accorded the powers to pick the Head of police, commonly termed as the police chief.

Following Deputy Inspector General Mbugua’s retirement, the president was expected to appoint a replacement within 14 days with the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission.

Additionally, it has been discovered that the move to amend the laws have reduced the powers of the NPSC, with senior officers in the police service eyeing the seat using all manner of theatrics to get to the top seat.

Nation stated that there were instances of senior police officers using bloggers to tarnish the names of their competitors eyeing the top seat by writing defamatory articles about them.

Read Also: No More Business For The Police, National Police Service Commission Sets Rules

Ideally, alleged night meetings have been orchestrated by senior officers and top politicians in a bid to help them succeed in attaining the Deputy Inspector General seat.

In another account of events, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has also been swirled into the succession wrangles, such that he has been accused of drafting a list of senior police officers that he wants transferred.

However, through a phone interview with a local daily, the Inspector General denied the claims stating that he had nothing to do with it adding that he was not involved in influencing the succession of Deputy Inspector Mbugua.

“I am not in the picture,” said Mutyambai on phone.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu