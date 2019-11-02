CS Matiang’i Gives New Directive To Have Birth Certificates Printed At Huduma Centers

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has given a new directive aimed to curb corruption at the Civil Registration Bureau.

According to the CS, Huduma branches in Nairobi have been given the go ahead to print birth certificates with the aid of fully equipped and fortified system that is to be made ready in a period of three months.

“We have implemented a total overhaul of the system, which includes people, processes, procedures, hardware and software to improve accountability and efficiency of service. We have since seen a 300 per cent rise in the speed of processing both birth and death certificates,” read a statement issued on Friday.

This follows an expose’ by Kahawa Tungu which unearthed massive corruption at the ACK Bishop House, with hundreds of customers complaining of corruption and delays in issuance of the birth certificates.

On Tuesday October 29, two employees were interdicted, deputy chief of bureau only identified as Mwadime and Chief Bureau Kagiri with several others arrested for engagement in the corruption claims.

“Already, two senior officers at the CRB have been interdicted and investigations into the facilitation of corruption into the issuance of certificates are ongoing,” said the bullish CS.

After the expose CS Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho were very vigilant and ran an inspection at the ACK Bishop House where different cartels and corruption services were exposed.

He apologized to Kenyans over the state of affairs adding that he would take charge and do away with all the ills that have affected the common people.

“Corruption has no place in the Ministry of Interior and the Government. It will be dealt with accordingly. If you see any brokers outside these premises, they should be arrested immediately,” he added.

In his pledge, he said that no stone would be left un-turned as he was prepared to get to the root cause of the problems and challenge faced.

“As we promised, the Civil Registration Bureau’s office at ACK Bishop House has undergone a complete makeover on all aspects. We now have customer care desks manned by NYS personnel, enough seats for members of the public, clean restrooms, and dignified services at the counters,” he said.

