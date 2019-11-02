Defiant Aisha Jumwa Returns, Takes Jibe At ODM Leader Raila Odinga

Embattled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has made an appearance after the shooting incident that forced her to spend two nights in jail and was released on bail.

Jumwa was accused of taking part in the killing of the uncle to ODM Ganda Ward MCA Reuben Katana, with sources indicating that she stormed the place with her supporters and caused chaos that led to the shoot out.

During a meeting held at her Kakuyuni home on Friday, Jumwa stated that she was ready to face the consequences of the law if found guilty of the charges leveled against her.

Ideally, she narrated that she was not above the law, and like any other Kenyan she was ready to be investigated and allow justice to take its cause.

”I, Aisha Jumwa, am a Kenyan and am not above the law. I told security agencies and I repeat investigations should go on, truth and justice to prevail. If Jumwa is found to be guilty, the law should follow its course to the letter,”‘ she stated.

This comes barely two weeks after her release on October 17, alongside her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno on Sh1 million bond each, or a Sh500,000 cash bail.

The two who were presented before Senior Magistrate Vincent Adate were reprieved after the plea by the prosecution to have them held for 21 more days was rejected.

“It is unlawful for the police to hold a person without a formal charge made in court. Persons right to liberty should be respected. Prima-facie evidence is needed,” said senior magistrate Vincent Adate.

Jumwa also accused some Coastal region leaders of pushing for arrest and ideally took a jibe at ODM leader Raila Odinga stating that he was not a representative of the Coast people, especially the Mijikenda.

“I want to remind you that Raila has never been a spokesman of the Mijikenda and will never be. We must stand firm; it’s not a matter of getting a smooth ride, it’s a matter of getting it right for our people.”

She ideally stated that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho had relented his stand to fight for Mombasa people since the handshake accusing him of taking a back seat.

During the burial of the late uncle to Ganda Ward MCA, Raila faulted the actions of Aisha Jumwa stating that murder suspects should not be released on bail.

Odinga also said that Jumwa was thumping her chest after committing an offense and being released instead of being remorseful for her dire actions.

“Wale waliomuua Jola wanapelekwa mahakamani,wanatisha mahakama,kisha wanaachiliwa huru uchunguzi unapoendelea.Hii inaonyesha mahakama iko na nuksi inafaa kuchunguzwa,”said Odinga.

This loosely translates to,”The murder suspects were released on bail to allow 21 days of investigations.That is wrong it shows the judicial system has flaws and it needs to be investigated.”

