AFCON2021Q – Kenya Team For Egypt, Togo Named

Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi has named the team’s squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier against Egypt and Togo.

The coach has handed goalkeeper Patrick Matasi a recall after he was left out in Stars friendly match against Mozambique.

Influential AFC Leopards forward Mark Makwatta has also been handed a call up as has Kariobangi Sharks defender Daniel Sakari.

John Avire, who made a mark at the 2019 continental showpiece, has also been called up.

The team kicks off non-residential training on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Nairobi. Stars will face Egypt on November 14, in Cairo, and Togo on November 19, 2019, at the MISC Kasarani.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Teddy Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire (Sofapaka, Kenya), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu