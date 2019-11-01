Popular Joint Space Lounge Closed, Workers Sent Packing

Popular Kilimani joint, Space Lounge and Grill has sent all its employees packing after court compelled National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) to shut it down.

In a letter doing rounds on the interwebs, the club laid off all its staffers on Thursday

“Due to a court order issued on October 17, 2019, for revoking all our permits and liquor licences, we, therefore, wish to inform you that Space Lounge & Grill Limited will be officially closed from November 1, 2019,” the letter read in part.

The management did however assure all its workers that their salaries for the month of October will be paid by the 1st of this month.

“We have spent a lot of time together and made so many memories but now it is time to say goodbye to each other which is definitely not easy as goodbyes are the hardest…you will be missed by the heads of the company and well as it is said that goodbyes are the hardest,” the letter read on.

On Monday, justice Loise Komingoi ordered for the closure of Space lounge, Kiza, Explorer Tavern and B-Club after Kilimani residents sued the four clubs for alleged violation of their right to a clean and healthy environment.

In their suit, Kilimani Project Foundation claimed that the night clubs operators “play loud music daily and host rowdy drunken revelers thereby depriving them of sleep and security.”

“Some of other negative effects from the said establishments release noise, littering by patrons, obstruction of motor vehicles by patrons, exposure to immoral and indecent behaviour by the patrons inside their vehicles, property prices being driven down as a result of all those activities and loss of income by some residents,” said the residents.

