TSC Formally Deregisters KNUT’s Wilson Sossion As A Teacher

The Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) has officially terminated the contract of Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion.

Through a gazette notice dated October 29, the commission has deregistered Sossion as a teacher and barred him from teaching in any school whether public or private.

“The Teachers Service Commission has removed the name of the individual named herein (Wilson Sossion) from the register of teachers. Further under the law, the individual cannot engage in teaching in any school,” read the notice.

The deregistration was commenced in January 2018 followed by a series of woes that have trailed the KNUT SG.

Sossion was nominated to parliament by the ODM party and was under pressure to turn down the offer.

However, he went ahead and accepted the nomination with the TSC arguing that his acceptance to parliament by a partisan political party did not correspond with his position as a public officer and a teacher in this case.

The union wanted him to resign as the Secretary General with court battles and union wars planned to have him ousted out.

He was however reinstated by the Labor and Employment Court hence resuming his position and holding his stand.

Speaking on Friday to a local daily,concerning the gazette notice, Sossion stated that the termination of his employment as a teacher did not by any chance interfere with rights in the Teachers’ Union adding that he still holds his position and powers.

“A lot of misinformation is being peddled about a (court) ruling with respect to my relationship with TSC on employment contract. The matter under contestation has been exclusively on employment contract and not registration,” he stated.

He added,”The deregistration changes nothing,” said Mr Sossion. He cited Article 34 (A) of the Labor Relations Act, saying the termination of his contract did not affect his rights as a union official.”

Questions have been raised over Omboko Milemba, a union official who was elected as Member of Parliament in Emuhaya in the last General elections who was to be deregistered alongside Sossion, but so far no action has been taken against her.

