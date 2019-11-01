DP Ruto’s Wife Rachael Prays For Mariga Ahead Of Kibra Face-off [Photos]

Jubilee Candidate for Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, was on Wednesday hosted by the Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachael at the duo’s National Prayer Altar in Karen, Nairobi.

In photos shared by Mama Rachael on her official Twitter handle, Mariga can be seen kneeling down as the DP’s wife and unidentified preacher prayed for him.

“Mcdonald Mariga visited us this Wednesday at the National Prayer Altar during our weekly Prayer and fasting fellowship. We joined together in prayer as we all wished him the best as he runs for the seat of member of parliament for Kibra constituency, she wrote.

She invoked favour upon him as he hopes to clinch the MP seat.

“He’ll answer him from His holy heaven With the saving strength of His right hand. Some trust in chariots & some in horses but we’ll remember the name of the Lord our God. They have bowed down & fallen but we’ve risen & stand upright. Save Lord, May the King answer us when we call, ” she added.

The alter, located at the DP’s residence, was unveiled by the family in August this year.

The football star-turned-politician is believed to be among the front runners in the mini-poll that has been slated for November 7.

His closest competitor, according to political pundits, is Orange Democratic Movement’s Imran Okoth.

The by-election has been termed as a duel between DP Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga with both leaders fighting to win the election ahead of the 2022 presidential succession politics.

Kibra has been Raila’s political bedrock for decades now and pundits believe a loss would be a blow to his 2022 Presidential bid and political image.

Other candidates in the race are Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owala, ord Kenya’s Eng. Khamisi Butichi and several independent candidates eyeing the seat.

The seat fell vacant following the demise Imran’s brother, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer in July.

