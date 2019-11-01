Release Jowie On Bail Like Other Suspects, Babu Owino Now Demands

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili famously known as Babu Owino now wants Jowie Irungu, Ex-fiancee to tv girl Jackie Maribe released on bail.

Irungu was arrested last year and detained in connection to the murder of Monica Kimani.

According to the legislator, the judiciary has been unfair and is being used by ‘powerful and monied’ individuals to defeat justice, who are released on bail and the ‘poor’ detained.

Through an Instagram post, Owino cited a list of murder suspects who have been released on bail, linking their cases to Jowie’s who has since been in detention.

“The Judiciary is being used. When Obado was a accused of murdering Sharon he was given cash/bond term. Sarah Wairimu prime suspect in Cohen murder was released on bond/bail. Jowie should be given bond/bail until found guilty to be able to be jailed,” read part of the post.

Owino added Jowie was still held and languishing in detention because he was poor calling upon the judiciary to exercise the Marxism’s of law Equity is Equality.

“Is it because Jowie is poor that he is being frustrated by rich judiciary? The Marxism’s of law is that equity is equality. Release Jowie on bail,” read the post.

Monica Kimani, a business woman aged 28 was found murdered in a bathtub at her Kilimani Apartment Lamuria Gardens.

It was a case of murder termed most foul that detailed suspects TV girl Jackie Maribe and her fiancee Jowie Irungu among other suspects.

Jowie was identified positively as the last person to have met the lady in her apartment, with raveling details of a pistol and the incident of shooting himself putting him at the center of the murder as the main suspect.

He was arrested on September 20, 2018, arraigned and detained.

Other cases detailing murder suspects prominently known have taken different routes, with suspects given the bail/bond option.

For instance, the recent case of murdered Dutch Tycoon Tobe Cohen details Sarah Wairimu, the wife as the main suspect.

However, Sarah was released on a Sh2 million cash bail and an alternative deposit of Sh4 million bond and two sureties of Sh2 million each.

The second suspect Peter Karanja was also released on Sh4 million bond.

In the case of the murder of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, Migori Governor Obado the main suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh5 million with two sureties of similar amount.

