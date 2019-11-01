14 Senior Officers From Civil Registration Bureau Arrested Over Corruption Allegations At ACK Bishop House

At least 14 senior officers from the Civil Registration Bureau (CRB) were on Friday arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes from the general public before rendering services.

In a press statement issued on Friday afternoon, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai stated that NPS acted following persistent complaints from the members of the public on corruption and delay of services at ACK Bishop House offices in Upper Hill.

Among those sought were CRB regional coordinator Paul Kagiri, principal records officer Charles Akwoni, principal civil registration officer Charity Mwadime and her assistant, Jane Maina.

Others are Patrick Silla and Peter Nganga, both civil registration officers; Joyce Keitany, an assistant and assistant office administrator, Maxmilla Ouma.

Mutyambai noted that the multi-agency team carrying the operation has also raided several hospitals in the city believed to be “part of the cartels aiding and abetting the irregular and illegal issuance of birth certificates”.

Read: Two Interdicted At ACK Bishop House After Kahawa Tungu Exposé On Corruption

The developments come two days after two employees at the registration bureau were interdicted over corruption allegations.

The two are the deputy chief of bureau only identified as Mwadime and the chief of bureau Kagiri.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’í stated that the two had been tainting the image of the department, after being greatly mentioned in corruption claims.

“Already, two senior officers at the CRB have been interdicted and investigations into the facilitation of corruption into the issuance of certificates are ongoing,” he said.

Read Also: DCI Officers Arrest Lady Printing Fake Birth And Death Certificates In Kawangware

Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho have been inspecting work at ACK Bishop House offices in Upper Hill since last week, sending shivers down corrupt staffers.

“We have been here since last week including the weekend to respond to the cries of Kenyans due to the delay in issuance of birth certificates,” Matiangi said.

The CS promised to pitch camp at the House until all services are streamlined.