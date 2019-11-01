Rapper Nyashinski Weds Longtime Girlfriend Zia Bett In Traditional Ceremony

Wedding season is upon us, literally. There is just about a wedding every weekend.

This time around a love struck Nyamari Ongegu aka Nyashinski is making the long term commitment to love and to hold that special one.

According to pictures seen by this writer, the Malaika sensation wed his longtime girlfriend in a traditional Nandi ceremony.

The woman, unknown to many is Zia Collections founder and chief executive, Zia Bett.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zia Bett (@nandigirl_) on Nov 6, 2018 at 12:50am PST

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. On the guest list was Savara and Bien Aime of Sauti Sol, Big Pin and talent manager Mr. Fakii Liwali.

To celebrate their big day, Nyashinski wore a purple Ankara suit while Zia adorned an A line Ankara dress but later changed into something exquisite.

The couple has managed to keep the relationship under-wraps. They do not follow each other on social media nor do they leave comments on each others posts.

It is not clear if there will be a white wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zia Bett (@nandigirl_) on Oct 30, 2018 at 4:48am PDT

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu