Murdered Machakos Business Woman Was Engrossed In Love Triangle With Husband, Sister Before Death

The events leading to the murder of business woman and her mother have revealed that she was engrossed in a love triangle with estranged husband.

According to the star, Purity Wanjiru aged 35 had separated with her husband Fredrick Mwangi and recently rekindled their love.

The two were supposed to hold a meeting with the family members to patch things up on the night that the murder took place.

Ideally it was established by the local daily that the murdered business woman was expecting another man’s child with a plot twist that the sister was also pregnant at the same time.

Wanjiru who was expecting a baby with another man hosted her younger sister in her palatial home, before she also fell pregnant with the cause of conflict between Wanjiru and her husband Mwangi being the father of the her younger sister’s baby.

“Mwangi’s deceased wife was expecting another man’s child, they had just reunited after a separation,” revealed the source.

The revelations by the GSU officer Anthony Kilonzo who is the main suspect after confessing to have been hired to commit the murder stated that he was approached by his friend to do the job.

Kilonzo was arrested and helped police officers to recover riffles that were used in the murder with the spent cartridges matching the ones recovered and linked to the GSU officer.

“I was approached by a friend to go help do the job of killing the woman,” Kilonzo said when he was arraigned yesterday.

Wanjiru and her mother were shot dead outside their gate and the the husband left with wounds on the arms and legs.

He was however rushed to Shalom Hospital where he was treated and stabilized while the bodies of the slain business woman and mother taken to the mortuary in the same hospital.

