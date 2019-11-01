Kenyan Startup Among Top Ten African Firms To Showcase Solutions To African Challenges

Asilimia, a Kenyan technological startup, will on Thursday, November 7 be among top ten startups from around Africa that will be showcasing their solutions to some of the biggest challenges affecting the continent at the Startupbootcamp (SBC) AfriTech 2019 Demo Day.

Asilimia makes mobile money cheaper and easier to use for informal traders whilst rechanneling the transaction fees saved into critical services and products they couldn’t previously afford and access such as insurance.

Other startups showing off their solutions, which span financial services, retail, agriculture, property, big data, commerce and more, include:

Cinnamon Clubs (Uganda) is helping the treasurers of savings and investment clubs to automate the bookkeeping of the transactions from members to and from the club . Additionally, Cinnamon Clubs offers a distribution channel for financial service providers to offer value-added services to the savings clubs.

is helping the treasurers of savings and investment clubs to automate the bookkeeping of the transactions from members to and from the club Additionally, Cinnamon Clubs offers a distribution channel for financial service providers to offer value-added services to the savings clubs. Curacel Systems (Nigeria) is the first health claims switch in Nigeria. Powered by an AI fraud detection solution that increases the efficiency of processing claims, it digitalises claims at hospitals and sends them directly to the health insurer. Curacel saves companies up to 15% of erroneous and fraudulent claims.

is the first health claims switch in Nigeria. Powered by an AI fraud detection solution that increases the efficiency of processing claims, it digitalises claims at hospitals and sends them directly to the health insurer. Curacel saves companies up to 15% of erroneous and fraudulent claims. Databotics (South Africa) opens up the power of robotic process automation to the SME market. From automating lead generation to submitting tax, DataBotics is able to remove mundane and repetitive administrative tasks that plague almost any company across every industry.

Read: Instagram To Pull Down, Block Images That Suggest Self Harm, Suicide

HouseAfrica Blockchain (Nigeria) is a blockchain-based land registry that aggregates unique land titles and reduces the time it takes mortgage banks, lawyers and other stakeholders to query and register land titles . By providing an immutable ledger with visual map reference, HouseAfrica ensures the integrity of land titles and increases access to credit.

is a blockchain-based land registry that aggregates unique land titles and reduces the time it takes mortgage banks, lawyers and other stakeholders to query and register land titles By providing an immutable ledger with visual map reference, HouseAfrica ensures the integrity of land titles and increases access to credit. Rentoza (South Africa) has created a marketplace that enables people to rent premium goods through a low-cost model underwritten by product insurance. Users can list their lazy assets on the platform and are connected with customers that have a need to utilise these products.

Read: Facebook Extends Fact-checking Programme To 10 More African Countries To Curb Fake News

Snapslip Holdings (South Africa) eradicates paper receipts by sending these receipts digitally to a customer’s profile, thereby giving the customer a digital receipting repository. Snapslip then takes the data from each receipt and pairs it with customer profiling and produces spend, trend and predictive analytics which it provides to retailers, financial institutions, insurance companies and manufacturers.

eradicates paper receipts by sending these receipts digitally to a customer’s profile, thereby giving the customer a digital receipting repository. Snapslip then takes the data from each receipt and pairs it with customer profiling and produces spend, trend and predictive analytics which it provides to retailers, financial institutions, insurance companies and manufacturers. Survey54 (United Kingdom) is a survey intelligence platform making market research easier within Africa and emerging markets.

is a survey intelligence platform making market research easier within Africa and emerging markets. Yobante Express (Senegal) is a web and mobile platform that connects e-commerce retailers, businesses and individuals with independent and casual couriers, that will handle deliveries from point to point. Literally anyone owning transport or travelling in the general direction of the parcel can now make money as a courier.

Read: WhatsApp Sues Israeli Firm NSO Group Over Malware Attacks On Activist, Journalist Accounts

YouFarm (Zimbabwe) provides farmers with access to collateral-free finance by getting people to invest in crops and livestock and share the profits with the farmers when the produce goes to market.

This cohort was drawn from almost 2,000 applications from 60 countries.

During the programme, Yobante Express completed its first cross-border delivery from Harare to South Africa. Snapslip won second place at the inaugural Prosperity Games, a virtual investment experiment hosted by the UK SA Tech Hub.

The prize includes a trip to the UK to explore how this solution could be implemented abroad. Asilimia won the Africa Cup at the SA Innovation Summit which included a R5 million investment offer from the Unicorn Group.

Read: Share Prices For Banks At NSE Spike Minutes After Rate Cap Was Removed

YouFarm was shortlisted in the category of best FoodTech/AgriTech startup at the Southern Africa Startup Awards, Cinnamon Clubs signed a partnership with UAP Old Mutual and HouseAfrica is piloting the first national land registry to operate on the blockchain.

“The depth, breadth and resilience of this cohort is quite fitting, given that this is the third year of the SBC AfriTech series. This is the perfect opportunity for us to showcase the results of sourcing, screening and scaling the most innovative technology-driven solutions to challenges faced on the African continent,” says SBC AfriTech Programme Director, Nsovo Nkatingi.

The Startupbootcamp AfriTech accelerator is anchored by some of the fastest-moving corporates on the continent including Old Mutual, RCS, BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Nedbank and PwC. The programme is also supported by several service partners including: Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Dentons, Cloudworx, VC4A, Inner City Ideas Cartel, Brevity Law and The Loudhailer.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu