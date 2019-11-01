Health Services Paralysed As Clinical Officers Begin Nationwide Strike

More than 10,000 clinical Officers have gone on strike effective today.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers had two weeks ago issued a strike notice following a collapsed CBA negotiations and failure by the National government to pay Diploma interns .

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health ,Council of Governors and Ministry of Labour, KUCO General Secretary George Gibore said that the National government and county governments failure to have the CBA signed and registered in court ,scheme of service ratified, Diploma Interns paid and failure to promote and redesignate clinical officers are the main reason why they are on strike.

“The Clinical officers who man 90 percent of the country’s out patient departments and offering essential specialists services like anaesthesia, ENT services, Opthalmology,Reproductive Health, and Comprehensive Care, Harm Reduction Clinics commonly known as Methadone have vowed to be out of those key services until the government accept their terms,” said Gibore.

So far crisis in several hospitals are paralysed, with Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital having to recall a Consultant Anesthesiologist after all the clinical officers anaesthetists failed to report to work. The same is reported in almost all the other counties with out patient departments deserted

The same was witnessed at Isibania and Migori County Referral hospitals, as patients were seen stranded at the bench with no one to attend to them.

Services at the inpatient in the major Hospitals have also been paralysed with Diploma interns who have been offering key services in the wards also out of work.

KUCCO says that the interns have not been paid for six months despite National Treasury allocating funds for the same. The Union further says that they will only return if their accounts are credited with their monies.

