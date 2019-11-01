Kenyan Born Erick Kang’ethe Found Dead On US College Campus

Kenyan born Erick Kang’ethe was on Wednesday found dead at a United States college at which he was pursuing Computer Engineering studies.

Kang’ethe was born and raised in Nairobi and later moved to the States with his family. They settled in Massachusetts where he went on to graduate from Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester in June 2017, before enrolling at University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass).

The deceased was found within the vicinity of McGuirk Alumni Stadium in the late hours of Wednesday by UMass police. This was after his family filed a missing persons report. He had apparently left without a trace on Sunday.

UMass officials suspect criminal involvement into Kang’ethe’s death even as police investigate his demise.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Erick’s family and friends,” UMass Associate Vice Chancellor David C. Vaillancourt wrote in an email to students on Thursday.

The departed also spent time volunteering with Worcester-based organization Cultural Exchange through Soccer. He was involved in the organization’s youth team, Worcester World Cup and received a scholarship from Cultural Exchange through Soccer this year.

He hoped to pursue a Masters degree in Security Engineering upon graduating.

