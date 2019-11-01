in NEWS

Citizen TV Unveils Waihiga Mwaura As Hussein Mohamed’s Replacement On News Night

Wahiga Mwaura. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Royal Media Services (RMS) has settled on a replacement for Hussein Mohamed on News Night show at Citizen TV.

In a video, the television station announced that Waihiga Mwaura would take over the news segment  that airs every Tuesday effective November 5, 2019.

Newsnight takes a new form, shape and substance. Beginning Tuesday November 5, Waihiga Mwaura steers the ship that is one of Kenya’s biggest news and current affairs show,” read the post.

This follows the exit of Hussein Mohamed, the political affairs host and anchor early this month.

Hussein announced his exit stating that he had taken a break to concentrate “on other matters”, promising to resurface soon.

“It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon,” he wrote.

Hussein held his final show on Tuesday, October 29 where he bid his fans farewell together with his colleagues in a celebration organized by the company.

He however stated that there is no such term as quitting in media hence people will see him around.

 

Waihiga Mwaura was hosting the Monday Report alongside Trevor Ombija.

Avatar

Written by Mercy Auma

