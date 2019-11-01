Citizen TV Unveils Waihiga Mwaura As Hussein Mohamed’s Replacement On News Night

Royal Media Services (RMS) has settled on a replacement for Hussein Mohamed on News Night show at Citizen TV.

In a video, the television station announced that Waihiga Mwaura would take over the news segment that airs every Tuesday effective November 5, 2019.

“Newsnight takes a new form, shape and substance. Beginning Tuesday November 5, Waihiga Mwaura steers the ship that is one of Kenya’s biggest news and current affairs show,” read the post.

#NewsNight takes a new form, shape and substance. Beginning Tuesday November 5, @WaihigaMwaura steers the ship that is one of Kenya’s biggest news and current affairs show. pic.twitter.com/TVtHz5lGGy — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 1, 2019

This follows the exit of Hussein Mohamed, the political affairs host and anchor early this month.

Hussein announced his exit stating that he had taken a break to concentrate “on other matters”, promising to resurface soon.

“It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon,” he wrote.

Hussein held his final show on Tuesday, October 29 where he bid his fans farewell together with his colleagues in a celebration organized by the company.

He however stated that there is no such term as quitting in media hence people will see him around.

It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon. — Hussein Mohamed (@HusseinMohamedg) October 4, 2019

Waihiga Mwaura was hosting the Monday Report alongside Trevor Ombija.

