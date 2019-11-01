Family Seeks Justice For Simba Coach Bus Driver Illegally Detained In South Sudan (Photos)

A family is seeking help over their kin, Ashford Mwangi Mburu, a driver who has allegedly been illegally detained in South Sudan.

The family claims that all their efforts to intervene and have their brother brought back home have proved futile, hence resorting to seek help from President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Through a Facebook post dubbed a petition to the President, the kin recounts the events that led to the detention, stating that he is in a bad state and even worse conditions.

The letter states that the victim Ashford Mwangi was a driver with Simba Coach Bus Company and was involved in an accident on March 18, 2019 while on duty in South Sudan.

Read Also: Family Seeking Justice For Daughter Murdered By Her IEBC Official Boyfriend.

Following the accident, Mwangi was detained for 21 days and later released and allowed to drive the damaged bus to Nairobi but his documents were ceased.

However, according to the post, the bus company is said to have arranged for his re-arrest when he went back in July for the mention of the case and has since been held illegally, without any formal communication.

The author of the post, Peter Mwangi who is believed to be the victim’s father stated that in August, he sought help from the Foreign Office in Nairobi but it was all in vain as he was sent away five times and told to write to the PS and the bus company with no response since.

Read Also: Carnivore Stampede Victim’s Family Still Seeking Justice Years After The Death Of Son Mark Karuu

According to Peter Mwangi, the bus company in question Simba Coach has twisted the accident story to their liking and hence impossible to find justice for their son.

The family has stated that the victim’s mother has been saddened by the matter and is in a bad condition following her heart condition, and might likely succumb due to the stress and inability to see her son.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu