8 Kenyans Arrested In Rwanda For Attempting To Hack Equity Bank

Police in Rwanda are holding eight Kenyans who were recently arrested for allegedly attempting to hack Equity Bank in the country.

The suspects were arrested alongside three Rwandese and one Ugandan by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

“This group was arrested while in the process of hacking into the bank system to steal money from clients’ accounts,” RIB said on Twitter.

RIB said the group fled to Rwanda after successfully defrauding Equity Bank in Kenya and Rwanda.

The suspects were probed and the case file has been submitted to the state prosecution for further action.

“The case file was compiled and submitted to the @ProsecutionRw for further management, ” RIB added.

The indent comes just a month after another Kenyan was condemned to two years in prison for defrauding Rwandans.

The man identified as Charles Kinuthia was found guilty of soliciting money from hundreds of Rwandans to attend his “wealth conference” in the capital in May.

“Although Kinuthia pleaded not guilty, he accepted that he was the one who sent messages inviting people to attend the conference,” the court said.

Cases of Equity Bank customers losing money in their accounts have been on the rise in the recent past.

Last month detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) launched a probe into an incident where a granny was defrauded Ksh2 million.

The 73-year-old woman identified as Faith Wanjiku had her monies siphoned in a series of transactions via the Eazzy Pay app.

Three suspects were arrested and charged with fraud.

