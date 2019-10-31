in SPORTS

Zambia: Three Kenyans Score Five Goals In Single Match Including Own Goal

zambia, lusaka dynamos
Kenyans dominated a match in the Zambian Super League – scoring all five goals, including an own goal, in Zesco United’s 5-1 win over Lusaka Dynamos on Wednesday.

Harambee Stars internationals Jesse Jackson Were, Anthony Akumu and David Owino were all on the score sheet as Zesco eased past the visitors.

Were, who netted a hat-trick, his second of the season, opened the scoring at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola with 17 minutes on the clock.

The former Tusker striker made it 3-0 a minute after Akumu had doubled the lead. Were sealed the hat-trick in the 64th minute.

Owino, however, was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net in the 64th minute as the match ended 4-1.

Zesco lead the Zambian Super League table on 22 points and a game to spare – two points clear of Red Arrows with nine rounds played.

