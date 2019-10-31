ODM Gives IEBC 24-hour Ultimatum To Release Full Kibra Voter Register Ahead Of Face-off

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has vowed to storm the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices if they are not served with the full Kibra constituency voter register within the next 24 hours.

In a statement on Thursday, Edwin Sifuna, the ODM Secretary General, accused IEBC of refusing to release a complete register of the Kibra constituency ahead of the by-election that has been slated for November 7.

Sifuna accused the electoral body of “playing hide and seek games” with the vital document despite making a commitment that it would serve the party with the full register by October 17.

According to the SG, the commission served the party with an incomplete register “making the whole exercise a charade”.

“A complete register must have the full name of a voter, polling station and the Identification Card Number. What IEBC released does not contain ID numbers which makes it difficult for voters to verify their registration particulars, ” the statement reads in part.

Sifuna further noted that the IEBC is yet to come clean on the deletion of people’s names from the voter register, transfer of voters from a polling station to another and the addition of new voters into the voter register.

This is in reference to an alleged report released by the Kibra Community Leaders who claim that a list of 19,200 people in Kibra had their names removed from the register.

“They also indicated that 10,040 new names had been added in the voter register. The report also indicated that 3,812 people had been moved from their polling stations to others without their knowledge. The IEBC is yet to come clean on this!” said Sifuna.

“The IEBC must live up to its mandate. It must not be seen to be hiding some cards under the table. It must be impartial and not dare try to play some cards under the table. Kenyans are watching you.”

This comes just days after the commission chairman Wafula Chebukati gazetted the revised voter register for the constituency.

In a Gazette notice No: 10055, Chebukati noted that at least 36 polling stations have been relocated ahead of the face-off.

There are a total of 118,658 voters registered in the constituency, the commission said.

The race has attracted several candidates, including ODM’s Imran Okoth, Jubilee’s McDonald Mariga Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owalo and Ford Kenya’s Eng. Khamisi Butichi.

The seat fell vacant following the demise Imran’s brother, Ken Okoth, who succumbed to colorectal cancer in July.

