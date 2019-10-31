Joe Mwangi Threatens Legal Action Against Citizen TV, Jeff Koinange Over Slanderous Waeni Interview

Ex manager of teenage contortionist Joe Mwangi has threatened to take legal action against Citizen TV over an August 7 interview conducted by Jeff Koinange.

Through his lawyer, Mwangi claims slanderous statements were made during the Jeff Koinange Live show hence his demanding for an apology.

Mwangi further claims that during the interview which Wendy Mueni accused him of not receiving a penny after performing all over the world, “malicious misstatement, injurious falsehoods which affected his personal, official and professional reputation” were made.

Read:

Now, Mwangi wants the media house to admit liability for the damages caused within seven days, an apology in “clearly worded terms” appearing on Citizen TV, all electronic and print media.

The print apology should be advertised within the first three pages of all top newspapers with nationwide circulation, the letter further details.

The artist agent has also demanded that Koinange conducts another interview with Waeni and her mother Magdalene Syombua, during which they should apologize and recant their earlier statements.

Read Also:

The media house should also retract any written statement or video, name and images of Mwangi that were uploaded on any of the media house’s platforms.

He also notes that the said ‘falsehoods” caused him to be arrested and detained at Nairobi area DCI offices due to public pressure and later charged with forging a letter from Interior CS Fred Matiang’i threatening Waeni’s mother.

Apart from suffering irreparable damage, the celebrity manager says he has undergone extreme depression, cyber bullying, threat to life, stress and failing health due to the media house’s negligence and recklessness in airing defamatory segments.

Read Also:

After the interview aired, Mwangi vehemently denied the allegations leveled against him and accused Waeni’s mother of misusing funds meant for the contortionist’s upbringing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu