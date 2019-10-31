I Almost Ran Blind, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti Says After Two-month Absence

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has resumed office after an absence of two months from office, battling temporary blindness.

On Thursday October 31, the Governor said that he had regained his eyesight and no longer needed the help of his aides to move around and conduct county matters.

He stated that he had been given a go ahead by his doctor to resume work and run the County affairs.

“I lost my sight but God has given it back to me. I thank everyone who prayed for me, ” said Governor Awiti.

Read: Homa Bay Governor Awiti To Leave Hospital After Three Weeks Of Admission

Awiti has been ailing since late 2018, and suspended the county activities in a bid to seek medical treatment abroad.

He took a break the same time saying that he had had a cornea transplant hence needed time to recover and get back on his feet.

Throughout this time, the Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata together with the Secretary to the County Isaiah Ogwe took over.

The last time the County boss was seen in office was on 29 August this year, when he graced over the swearing in of County Municipal Board Members.

Read Also: Ailing Governor Cyprian Awiti Admitted At A Nairobi Hospital

There has existed a buzz on social media with County residents questioning the abilities of Awiti to run and manage the County with the health issues surrounding him.

The Deputy Governor together with the County Secretary were accused of misleading the County boss as well as plunging the county into underdevelopment.

The Governor has pledged to embark on the projects that had been initially started.

Read Also: Governor Cyprian Awiti Hands Over Official Duties To Deputy As He Seeks Medical Care

He called upon Cabinet members to deliver their mandate or resign, adding that all bills that were pending should be paid to different project contractors.

“I don’t want to attack anyone with statements that will cause conflict. I know I have been criticized by many people but what I know is that whoever is criticized is the one who works. I want to leave a good legacy in Homa Bay. I ask for your support in fulfilling the promises I made during my campaigns,” said Awiti during the swearing in ceremony of Roads and Public Works Executive, Samuel Nyaoke.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu