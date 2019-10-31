GSU Officer Confesses To Being Hired To Kill Mother, Daughter In Machakos

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer on Thursday claimed that he was hired to kill a mother and her daughter at Katani area in Machakos County.

The officer, Anthony Kilonzo, told the court that he had confessed to police that he was approached by a friend, whom he did not identify, to execute the plan.

“I recorded statements when I was at the hospital and yesterday when I was arrested …I confessed that I was called by a friend to do the job of killing the lady,” he said.

He was, however, cut short by the judge, who asked if he understood the application filed by the prosecution who requested the court for 21 days to complete investigations into the murder.

The court heard that the suspect is a trained police officer and if given a bond, might interfere with witnesses as he is a resident of Katani where the murder took place.

The court ruled that the suspect be remanded until November 21 and be taken for mental assessment.

Kilonzo is said to have shot himself on the leg after committing the crime on Sunday, October 27.

He, however, helped the officers to recover two rifles that were used in the murder where his accomplice was gunned down.

The firearms have been linked to a July incident at Wilson Airport where a GSU officer manning a watchtower was shot dead.

During the Sunday incident, the gangsters are said to have shot the mother first before turning the gun on her daughter.

The husband to the deceased was injured during the incident and was rushed to Shalom hospital where he is recuperating.

