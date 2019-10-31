Gor Mahia Receive Financial Boost From Agro Chemical Ahead Of Congo Trip

Gor Mahia received a two-million shillings boost from gin makers Agro Chemical And Food Company Limited ahead of their trip to the DRC.

The two penned a five-year partnership in which Agro will leverage on K’Ogalo’s popularity to sell their two flagship brands ‘Patriot Gin’ and ‘Patriot Vodka.’

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Nairobi on Wednesday, Gor Mahia boss Ambrose Rachier urged fans to maintain their good behaviour.

Read:

“I know we have many fans who can be patriotic. We had similar partnerships with some bread companies and our fans consumed the product well but the companies lacked capacity to supply. I know our fans will drink enthusiastically.

“We have not had cases of hooliganism in the past five years and therefore I urge the fans not to start now even after drinking Patriot. Just celebrate loudly but do not harass anyone,” Rachier added

Agro Chemicals and Food Company Chief Executive Officer Ashok Agrawal hopes the partnership will place their product at the very top of spirit drinking chain being that they supply most of manufacturers with spirits.

Read Also:

“Football is not new to us since we have in the past sponsored a team in the top league and second division. This time, however, we decided to go for a partnership we believe works for both the football team and the company. That is why we chose Gor Mahia,” he said

“All manufacturers in the spirits market buy from us so we decided to also venture into the making of end products. We have state of the art plants with capacity to produce four times of current output. The Vodka and Gin are best quality in the market but we urge responsible drinking,” he added

Gor Mahia play DRC side DCMP in the return match of the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs round in Kinshasa on Sunday.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Nairobi last weekend.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu