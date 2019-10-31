Glovo Partners With News Cafe In Expansion Move

Global on-demand courier service company Glovo has partnered with News Cafe in a move aimed at expanding their market footprint in the country.

Speaking during the partnership announcement, William Benthall, Glovo General Manager for Kenya, said that the move will benefit News Cafe customers through enhancing the efficiency of service delivery while also positioning Glovo as a trusted delivery partner.

“We are proud of this partnership and we look forward to delivering News Cafe products to our consumers spread across Nairobi. Our desire to be the top-of-mind delivery app necessitated our entry into this partnership and we look forward to enabling our new consumer base access News Cafe products from wherever they are in Nairobi,” said Benthall.

The partnership with News Cafe adds to other partners including Java House Africa, Artcaffe, Simbisa Brands, Zucchini Greengrocers, Naivas and Onn the Way Supermarkets.

