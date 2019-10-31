Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro Presents Herself To EACC

Former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro has presented herself before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) following the summon over Sh48 million scandal.

Last week Friday, October 25, the former legislator among 25 others were summoned by the EACC and ordered to present themselves at the Integrity Center.

This is in relation to ghost school project where Sh48 million was lost while she was the MP in 2013 under the ODM party before losing in 2017.

According to the EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak, the probe had been going on for quite some time adding that the awarding of the contract for the school construction was made without following due procedures of the procurement laws.

The probe revealed that there was no existence of the said school and the payments were made to individual accounts as well as the ones associated with National Government Constituency Development Fund.

Two suspects, former Kasarani District Development Officer Kefa Omanga Omoi and ex-Kasarani CDF Committee member Jecinta Akoth Opondi were already arrested in regards to the same.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji was presented with the file for review and after he consented the charging of the suspects on conspiracy to commit offence of corruption, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office, engaging in a project without prior planning, unlawful acquisition of public property and willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement.

