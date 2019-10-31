in NEWS

Fire Guts Galole CDF Offices In Tana River County [Video]

Youth pull a hose to spray water on the Galole CDF offices in Hola town, Tana River County [Photo/Courtesy]

Property of unknown value was on Thursday afternoon destroyed following a fire outbreak at the Galole Constituency Development Fund (CDF) offices in Hola town, Tana River County.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established but employees who spoke to a local media linked it to “sparks on electric wires”.

An armature video from the scene showed the building totally engulfed by fire.

Nathan Oddo, the CDF Chairman, said nothing was salvaged during the incident.

Recent fire outbreaks in several County Finance offices in the country have sparked a heated debate among Kenyans with many accusing officials of setting the offices on fire in a bid to dodge audit queries.

Some of the Counties that have been affected in the past five months are Busia and Kitui.

More Follows 

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

