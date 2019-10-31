Sports CS Amina Mohammed Orders Harambee Starlets To Camp After Complaints

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed has saved the country’s national women’s football team Harambee Starlets participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

In a swift move by the Cabinet Secretary to avert a crisis of Kenya pulling out of the qualifiers due to lack of finances, Amina has directed Harambee Starlets report for residential training at the Sports Kenya’s owned Stadion Hotel at Moi, Kasarani on Thursday, October 31st with immediate effect.

The team which is due to play Zambia on November 9 in the first leg tie of the third round in Nairobi was uncertain of honoring the fixture owing to financial constraints.

Read:

On Tuesday, October 29th, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) suspended the team’s training camp due to lack of finances after the government failed to facilitate the team.

Amina who intervened hardly 24 hours after FKF complained, also assured the federation that it’s budgetary requests regarding Harambee Starlets upcoming fixture against Zambia will be fully catered by the government.

Earlier, the FKF president Nick Mwendwa had accused the Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia of frustrating the women’s team preparations by failing to address their concerns for funding.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu