Ali Kiba Picks Fight With Diamond Following Wasafi Festival Invite

Bongo Stars Ali Kiba and Diamond Platnumz are on a collision course following the former’s inclusion to the Wasafi Festival roster.

In a cryptic message on Instagram, Kiba threatened to expose the Wasafi boss adding that he did not want any part in childish games.

“Usiniletee mambo ya darasa la pili unaniiibia penseli alafu unanisaidia kutafuta. Unikome,” the crooner wrote.

“Mwanaume huwa anaongeaga mara moja tu sasa ukitaka nikuweke uchi watu wajue unayonifanyia hata kwenye hilo tamasha hatokuja mtu sasa tuishie hapo nakutakia tamasha njema,” he continued.

In a recent interview Diamond noted that he would like Kiba on the line up as well as his former signee Harmonize.

“Na kama unavyo jua anakuwa (Harmonize) na ratiba tofauti lakini lakini agenda yetu na furaha yetu ni kuwa agenda yake itakua flexible naye awepo. Boss Tale alikuwa Marekani alinipigia simu kuniomba Ali pia awepo,” said Diamond in a video shared by Bongo Five.

Moments after Ali Kiba’s response, the father of four responded with a spiteful comment making reference to the “pencil.”

He said, “mmesikia anaelilia penseli? Stress hizi.”

The two have been known to have beef but have never really addressed it.

Last year, the Seduce Me hitmaker was supposed to sponsor the Wasafi event but could not afford it, apparently.

“Maybe they (Alikiba’s management) couldn’t just afford an event of this magnitude as we have never heard from them again since when we contacted them over a deal,” Sallam Sharraf told a local blog.

