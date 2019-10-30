Sports Federations Seek Audience With Parliament Over Lack Of Funding

Various sports federations have sought audience with the National Assembly over lack of funding from the sports, culture and social development fund.

The federations include football, Rugby, athletics, basketball and tennis.

This comes at a time several national teams have bemoaned lack of support from the ministry of sports while on national duty.

Unfavorable government policies have also been blamed for withdrawal of major sports sponsor, SportPesa.

Just yesterday, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa held a press conference in Nairobi, where he laid bare the financial tribulations of various national teams under their watch.

Mwendwa revealed that the Harambee Stars could miss a crucial AFCON 2021 qualifier away to Egypt next month should the government fail to release funds.

Their women’s counterparts, the Harambee Starlets, on the other hand have not entered camp ahead of their historic 2020 Japan Olympics qualifier against Zambia also next month.

A win could see the ladies become the first football team in Kenya to grace the Olympics.

Several national teams including women’s netball and rugby sevens sides have also in the recent past bemoaned lack of government support while on national duty.