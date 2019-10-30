Sarah Wairimu Wants Access To Kitisuru Home, Car Released

Tob Cohen’s widow Sarah Wairimu wants to be allowed access to her car and personal effects all of which are at her Kitisuru home.

Through her lawyer Philip Murgor, Wairimu who was released on a Sh2 million cash bail two weeks ago, asked to be allowed into the Sh400 million estate for inventory taking.

She also wants to pick her clothes arguing that she does not have a change of clothes and has been relying on relatives.

Murgor also told the court that his client would also like her car released because moving around without it is proving expensive.

According to state prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki, the car is an exhibit as the late Cohen had access to it and the house is an active crime scene.

She did however ask Wairimu to make a list of the items required so that they can determine what is an exhibit.

Justice Stella Mutuku directed Murgor to file a formal application listing the items his client needs.

The case will be mentioned next Tuesday.

Her co-accused Peter Karanja was released on a Sh4 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh2 million on Tuesday.

Karanja was instructed to deposit his passport in court and prohibited from contacting any prosecution witnesses in the matter.

The case will be mentioned on November 12.

