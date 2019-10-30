Police In Machakos Gun Down Suspect In Mother, Daughter Murder

Police in Machakos shot down a murder suspect at his home in Katani, Syokimau on Wednesday morning.

Two AK47 riffles were recovered in the morning hunt, with reports by Citizen tv indicating that the riffles were linked to a GSU officer.

Spent cartridges matching the ones in the used in the murder of a business woman and her mother were also recovered.

According to the neighbours, the gunshots started at around 6am and lasted for about 30 minutes before calm was restored.

On Sunday October 27, gangsters waylaid the business woman outside her home in Kambi Estate and shot her dead with the mother as she tried to open the gate.

Read: Ex-Treasury Employee, Daughter Found Dead At Their South B Home

According to Athi River police boss Samuel Mukuusi, the gangsters are suspected to have been hired to commit the heinous crimes.

“The assailants waylaid the businesswoman outside the home as her mother was opening the gate and fired the shots,” said Mukuusi.

The gangsters are said to have murdered the business woman before turning gun on the mother.

Read Also: Husband Arrested In Connection With Suspected Murder Of Githunguri MP Kago’s Sister

The businesswoman’s husband was also injured as the fracas ensued although he was rushed to Shalom Hospital and is in a stable condition.

One of the main suspects in the murder, a GSU officer is in police custody awaiting investigations to be completed.

The bodies of the mother and daughter were transferred to Shalom Mortuary.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu