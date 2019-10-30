Mourinho Linked With Arsenal Coaching Job

Sources close to ESPN have linked Jose Mourinho to ‘the Arsenal Job.’ It is revealed that the Portuguese tactician is open to replacing under-pressure Unai Emery should the board decide to terminate his services.

It is not certain whether the Gunners are contemplating firing the Spaniard. Further, sources reveal that the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain manager has the backing of the EC.

Mourinho, who managed Chelsea and Manchester United, but is without a club, is keen to become the first manager to win major trophies in three English clubs according to sources.

