Mediamax Sacks 160 Employees Including 10 K24 TV Editors

Tensions are high at the Uhuru Kenyatta owned Mediamax Networks Limited after journalists were sent packing.

The company based at DSM Place along Kijabe Street declared some positions redundant in a bid to cut costs. This was in September.

In a letter addressed to the county labour office, acting CEO Ken Ngaruiya said affected employees will be served with a one month’s notice. The alternative, he said, was one month’s pay in lieu of notice and a severance pay at the rate of 15 days pay for each year of service.

On Tuesday however, human resources manager Maureen Wandera sent a short memo notifying employees of a meeting the next day (Wednesday) at 10 am.

Dear Team,

I trust that you are keeping well. Kindly note that we will hold a staff communication meeting on Wednesday 29th (sic) October, 2019 at DSM place on 2nd Floor. The meeting will begin at 10:00 am.

Kindly accord us your usual cooperation and mandatory attendance. We request that you keep time.

Kind regards,

Maureen Wandera

It is said that the cut will affect at least 160 individuals from Kameme TV, K24 TV, and other brands.

Already sent on compulsory leave are Job Mwaura, Caleb Ratemo and Franklin Wambugu.

Reports indicate that among those leaving the company include; Mwanaisha Chidzuga, Torome Tirike, Tony Timase, Fred Njiri, Anders Ihaji, Juma Bhalo, Ali Mtenzi, Boniface Mutakha.

Kameme FM’s Moses Kanyira was also called with the bad news after working for the company for over a decade.

Kahawa Tungu understands that 10 K24 TV editors have been sent home following what many have described as a “blood bath.”

Mediamax’s newest addition, Kameme TV has done away with the news-gathering function. It will mainly focus on entertainment leaving reporters jobless.

