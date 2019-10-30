John Mbadi Recounts Embarrassing Incident By DP Ruto During 2013 Succession Politics

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman John Mbadi has recounted an incident after 2013 elections when Deputy President William Ruto embarrassed Raila Odinga and his aides.

Speaking during a TV interview on Tuesday, Mbadi narrated that he served as the assistant minister at the Prime Minister’s office based at Harambee House, Annex before DP Ruto took over.

In the interview, Mbadi said that the DP Ruto breached protocol and embarrassed him by giving a directive to have documents belonging to Raila’s aides trashed.

“I served as an assistant minister in the Office of the Prime Minister when Deputy President unceremoniously kicked us out. He ordered our documents to be trashed before we could clear, we found some lying on the floors,” said Mbadi.

Before the 2013 election that saw Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto elected as President and Deputy President respectively, Raila had served as the first Prime Minister in Kenyan history alongside Mwai Kibaki as President.

During that time, Raila occupied the Harambee office with his aides among them John Mbadi.

The succession to power was one of the most unexpected after intense elections and campaigns.

UhuRuto had been taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity after allegedly propagating the 2007 election violence.

The duo however emerged victorious with their cases thrown away due to lack of enough witnesses.

Mbadi was in the interview hosted by Hussein Mohamed as his last show, alongside Kipchumba Murkomen debating the alignment of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

