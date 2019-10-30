Ksh1 Billion Sports Fund Paid To Move Mobile Clinics From Miritini As National Teams Suffer Cash Crunch

Ksh1 billion was paid from the Ministry of Sports to move the controversial mobile clinics from Miritini National Youth Service (NYS) yard to different stations in the country.

According to reports, the money was used to furnish the containers (mobile clinics), which have been lying in the yard for over a year after the counties fell out with the Ministry of Health.

“It’s true the money was paid to the Ministry of Health. We were told the money was used to furnish the clinics. We have no problem with the ministry being paid the money but we are concerned about the timing because it comes at a time when the sports fraternity is going through a cash crunch,” said National Assembly Committee on Sports chairman Victor Munyaka.

Last week, it was reported that Kenya’s National Netball team were blocked from using the hotel booked for them in South Africa, with the hotel management demanding that the government pays for the services.

The money was paid on the final day when the team was heading home, after they had allegedly spent in an alternative residence of a well wisher. The ministry denied the claims, and threatened to sue the media over the reports.

At least Ksh1 billion was lost during the procurement of the clinics, and the additional Ksh1 billion makes it Ksh2 billion, without surety that the clinics will return value for money.

The 70 clinics were escorted to Nairobi by night early this month under armed security provided by General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has already cancelled training for the Starlets ahead of next week’s 2020 Olympics qualifier against Zambia in Nairobi and Lusaka.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa also confirmed that should the scenario not change, Harambee Stars will not be in a position to honour the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification matches against Togo and Egypt in Nairobi and Cairo respectively, later this month.

