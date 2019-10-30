Comedian Jalang’o Involved In Road Accident On Ngong Road [Photos]

Kenyan comedian and radio presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o was on Wednesday evening involved in a road accident on Ngong Road.

The Milele Radio host, who escaped the incident unhurt, shared photos of his damaged car, a convertible Mercedes Benz, SL450 2014 model, on his Instagram page saying it was “ripped” by a police land cruiser.

“Not the best way I wanted my day to End…Headed to school down on Ngong rd this police cruiser has ripped off my ka baby!! (sic)” the funny man captioned one of the photos.

In another photo, Jalang’o shared a photo of the police vehicle with one of its front wheels bent outwards.

“This guy where was he even going!” he blamed the driver of the vehicle.

The incident comes at a time his name is still among top trends on social media following the reports that he recently tied the knot with his longtime Taita girlfriend, Amina Chao, in a lavish traditional ceremony.

Sources close to the funny man say the Saturday event that took place in Syokimau was a private affair.

Among the invited guests were Big Ted, Chris Kirwa, Robert Burale and his co-host Alex Mwakideu.

Heavy J Baba, as he’s popularly known, however, dismissed the reports this week saying he has been married for a while now.

He pointed out that he had simply gone to visit his in-laws with a couple of his close friends.

“Many people ask me whether I’m married. That was not even my wedding. It was all about visiting and greeting my in-laws with my entourage, ” he told his co-host Alex Mwakideu in one of their shows early this week.

“I decided not to go alone but to tag along a couple of my friends.”

