in ENTERTAINMENT

Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi Vacationing With Son At The Mara (Photos)

It Is A Family Affair At The Mara

199 Views

maribe, eric omondi
Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi and Son, Zahari. [Courtesy]

Former news anchor Jacque Maribe is vacationing in the Mara with her baby daddy and comedian Eric Omondi .

The two are in the company of their son, Zahari and legendary lingala musician Awilo Longomba.

According to a post by Travel and Tours Company Bonfire Adventures, the family is staying at the Emayian Luxury Tented Camp.

In pictures shared by the funny man, he, Maribe and Zahari took a game drive, and enjoyed a bubble bath.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Omondi (@ericomondi) on

Read: Eric Omondi Recounts Receiving Calls From A Crying Chipukeezy Over Frustrations At Ebru TV

After years of keeping the identity of her baby daddy hidden, Maribe made the revelation on Instagram a few days ago.

She and Eric posed for a picture at their son’s graduation ceremony with the caption, “Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad @ericomondi are proud of you!”

Eric has always evaded the paternity question but on their four year old son’s birthday, he too shared the picture.

He wrote, “Family.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad @ericomondi are proud of you!!

A post shared by Jacque Maribe (@jacquemaribe) on

The two dated back in 2014 but later parted ways under unclear circumstances.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

sarah wairimu

Sarah Wairimu Wants Access To Kitisuru Home, Car Released

Share Prices For Banks At NSE Spike Minutes After Rate Cap Was Removed