Jacque Maribe, Eric Omondi Vacationing With Son At The Mara (Photos)

Former news anchor Jacque Maribe is vacationing in the Mara with her baby daddy and comedian Eric Omondi .

The two are in the company of their son, Zahari and legendary lingala musician Awilo Longomba.

According to a post by Travel and Tours Company Bonfire Adventures, the family is staying at the Emayian Luxury Tented Camp.

In pictures shared by the funny man, he, Maribe and Zahari took a game drive, and enjoyed a bubble bath.

After years of keeping the identity of her baby daddy hidden, Maribe made the revelation on Instagram a few days ago.

She and Eric posed for a picture at their son’s graduation ceremony with the caption, “Family first. Happy graduation day Zahari. We, mum and dad @ericomondi are proud of you!”

Eric has always evaded the paternity question but on their four year old son’s birthday, he too shared the picture.

He wrote, “Family.”

The two dated back in 2014 but later parted ways under unclear circumstances.

