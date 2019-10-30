Questions after DPP Noordin Haji Suspends his PA Over Corruption Allegations

Questions are being asked as the media is being blocked from accessing information related to the recent interdiction of the Personal Assistant to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji.

According to sources within the office of the DPP, Duncan Ondimu was interdicted after he was found to have interfered with some files relating to the prosecution of DusitD2 terror attack suspects.

Some blogger who wrote the story on Kenya News Day blog was intimidated and forced to pull down articles relating to the same while journalists from mainstream media who have tried to follow up the case have been blocked from accessing the same.

Apart from the DustiD2 case, Duncan Ondimu has also been previously accused of plucking pages from the Rio Olympics scandals files, leaving fellow prosecutors with nothing but to set the suspects free.

DPP Noordin Haji and others at the wedding of Duncan Ondimu

“The man who finds a wife finds a treasure, and he receives favor from the LORD.” Proverbs 18:22, NLT. Rosemary is a treasure. Congratulations my very good friends, henceforth Mr and Mrs Duncan Ondimu. Enjoy the dance of two in marriage. pic.twitter.com/IloSig8eyq — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) August 10, 2019

The office of the DPP has not been cleaned of corruption with efforts towards the same being blocked by well-connected prosecutors. Case in point is like that of one Head Prosecutor in Kitale Christopher Abele who was struck off the roll of advocates over integrity issues but was still employed for a long time by the ODPP.

Christopher Abele was accused of stealing clients money while in private practice and came to hide in ODPP same as Edna Sudi who was being pursued by police over some crime she was accused of committing but got employment and protection from the DPP’s office.

Efforts to get comments from the DPP over these allegations have not borne fruit with messages to his phone ignored.

