Boniface Mwangi Slams KTN’s Tony Gachoka For Censoring Interview To “Protect” Uhuru

Vocal activist Boniface Mwangi has slammed KTN TV host Tony Gachoka for allegedly censoring a recent interview with him to protect the interests of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family.

Mwangi, a fierce critic of the Jubilee government, appeared on Tonny Gachoka’s recorded show dubbed “Point Blank” on October 9.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Mwangi accused the host of editing out content that he felt was offensive to the President and the Kenyatta family.

The award-winning photographer was responding to Gachoka’s remark on his 2017 article that economist David Ndiii is a genius.

The political host sought to know what Mwangi thought of him.

“I believe Tony Gachoka you are Uhuru fan boy. I came to your TV show, I SPOKE COURAGE FLUENTLY and you censored me because you didn’t want to offend UK and his family. Release the entire interview online and then we can discuss David Ndii, who is in a class of his own, ” Mwangi wrote.

During the weekly interview, Mwangi called on the President to act decisively on matters corruption.

“You have less than three years left you have to decide what your legacy is going to be, we have borrowed so much money that has been stolen. I’m in debt my kids are in debt and even my grandchildren. If you don’t act on corruption a day is going to come and the regime is going to change. So take charge or resign,” he said.

He also accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga of betraying Kenyans after receiving a “handcheque” from the President. He noted that Odinga betrayed his values by getting in bed with the government.

In May this year, Mwangi was arrested for allegedly leading a revolution against the state.

Taking to his Twitter handle after his release, Mwangi said revolution is not treason.

“The people aren’t stupid; they know who is stealing and they will go after them. When that time comes, there will be no power that can stop them! #Tumechoka,” Mwangi said.

Mwangi had also posted photos of the President insinuating that he is the man who has messed the country, and it could have rubbed the administration the wrong way.

Over the weekend as the President celebrated his 59th birthday Mwangi urged him to stop being “like his father”.

“You and your family have been running Kenya like personal property, benefiting your businesses from government projects, appointing your relatives to State jobs. Maybe you should just announce an amnesty, anyone involved in corruption to resign from public office, return what they stole and be banned from ever running for public office, ” he said.

